Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $14.17 Million Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Fortive worth $14,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 295,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 123,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 27,152 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 4,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTV. Cowen cut their target price on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Fortive from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fortive from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.36.

Fortive stock opened at $54.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.89.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon bought 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,758,653.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

