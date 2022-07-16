Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Acquired by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Ingersoll Rand worth $12,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 10,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.64.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.88. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

