Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Cincinnati Financial worth $12,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 340.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $112.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $108.88 and a 12 month high of $143.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.17. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.68.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.67 per share, with a total value of $49,474.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,507 shares in the company, valued at $5,249,989.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Recommended Stories

