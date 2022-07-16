Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $13.04 Million Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 780,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,846 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $13,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. KGI Securities started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.95.

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HPE opened at $13.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.74. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

