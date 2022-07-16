Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $14.24 Million Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Entergy worth $14,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entergy news, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 4,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $511,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,095.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,102 shares in the company, valued at $3,156,775.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 4,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total value of $511,022.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,095.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,908 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Entergy Stock Up 0.3 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ETR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $224.00 target price on Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Entergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Baader Bank set a $188.00 target price on Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 target price on Entergy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Entergy from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.93.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $110.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.30. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $98.50 and a 12-month high of $126.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Entergy

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Recommended Stories

