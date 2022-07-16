Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 749 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Hologic worth $14,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 9,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 489,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,441,000 after purchasing an additional 136,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 23,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Performance

Hologic stock opened at $70.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.58 and a 1-year high of $81.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.83 and its 200 day moving average is $72.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.52. Hologic had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

HOLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Hologic to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hologic news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $512,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,058,250.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Further Reading

