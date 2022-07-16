Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 782 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,759,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 346 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 245 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $164.50 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $177.00 to $183.50 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Thirty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.37.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,873,739 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,255.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,044.16 and a 12-month high of $3,042.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.17 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

