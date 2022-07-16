Bill Few Associates Inc. Has $4.76 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.6% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,255.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,044.16 and a twelve month high of $3,042.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.62 and its 200 day moving average is $141.28.

Alphabet shares are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,266,914,548.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,873,739. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Thirty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.37.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

