1900 Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,873,739. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG opened at $2,255.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.28. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,044.16 and a 12-month high of $3,042.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Alphabet from $177.00 to $183.50 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.50 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Thirty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.37.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

