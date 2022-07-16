NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,946 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $157.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.28. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $140.55 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 over the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.82.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

