Boyar Asset Management Inc. Purchases 700 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 51,533 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 9,052 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 81,009 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,153 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,414,288. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verizon Communications Trading Up 1.0 %

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.86.

VZ opened at $51.02 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $56.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.32 and a 200-day moving average of $51.74. The stock has a market cap of $214.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

