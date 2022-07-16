TruWealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

TruWealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,028 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on NVIDIA to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.82.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $157.62 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $140.55 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $394.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.28.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

