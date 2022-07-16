NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Tamar Securities LLC

Tamar Securities LLC grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,701 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,257 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $933,000. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 12,908 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 10,078 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.82.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.5 %

NVDA opened at $157.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $394.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $140.55 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.28.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

