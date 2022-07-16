Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,145 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,167 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 3.4% of Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 2,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective (down from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.82.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $157.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $394.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.20 and its 200 day moving average is $216.28. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $140.55 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 in the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

