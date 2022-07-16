The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,527,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $2,953,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,014 shares of company stock valued at $18,009,102. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $145.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.91.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.64.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

