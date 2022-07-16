Fortem Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,004 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 57,850 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 37,121 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 18,742 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 62,685 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Visa Trading Up 2.0 %
Visa stock opened at $210.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $252.67.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. Visa’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
