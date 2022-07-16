Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 766 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fortem Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,083 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. KGI Securities began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.16.

Shares of DIS opened at $95.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $173.32 billion, a PE ratio of 65.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.13. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

