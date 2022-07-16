Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,911 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Threadgill Financial LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 152.3% during the first quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 91,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 55,365 shares during the period. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the first quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 1,260,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,124,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.6% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the first quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 63,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, Settian Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $3,469,000. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $84.54 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $105.57. The stock has a market cap of $356.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.18 and a 200 day moving average of $83.56.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.48.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

