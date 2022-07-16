KRS Capital Management LLC Has $641,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

KRS Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. First Quadrant LLC CA boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 236.8% in the first quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA now owns 522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $84.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.18 and a 200-day moving average of $83.56. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $356.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

