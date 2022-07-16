Comerica Bank Has $6.22 Million Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,598 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Unilever were worth $6,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Unilever by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Unilever by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 309.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.01.

Unilever Stock Up 0.6 %

Unilever Cuts Dividend

UL opened at $46.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.41. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.54 and a 12-month high of $60.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.451 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Read More

