Comerica Bank Reduces Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $6,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LIVN. StockNews.com raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $61.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.85 and a beta of 0.92. LivaNova PLC has a 52 week low of $56.13 and a 52 week high of $93.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.59.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.04). LivaNova had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $240.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

