Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Holdings Trimmed by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $6,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 19.0% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.8% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 2,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 12,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of YUM stock opened at $118.15 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.37 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.98. The firm has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.47.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.