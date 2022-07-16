Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,027 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $6,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 144,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 12,363 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,667,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:RVLV opened at $27.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $89.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.78 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.24% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Revolve Group from $74.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.13.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

