Comerica Bank Sells 332 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $6,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 12.9% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.3% during the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $367,000. Suncoast Equity Management raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1,672.8% in the 1st quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 83,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,354,000 after purchasing an additional 79,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 142.2% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

AAP opened at $188.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.95 and its 200 day moving average is $207.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.00 and a 12-month high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 66.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $247.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.17.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

