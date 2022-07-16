Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Stock Position Lifted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 247,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $6,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 510.5% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,218,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,555,000 after acquiring an additional 18,579,176 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,909,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,670,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,981,000 after buying an additional 1,252,733 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,784,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,394,000 after buying an additional 1,125,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,564,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,808,000 after buying an additional 1,113,073 shares during the last quarter.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health Stock Up 2.4 %

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $20.08 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $19.11 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $220,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,222 shares in the company, valued at $753,910.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.