Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,703 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $6,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMP opened at $230.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.51. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $332.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $251.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.43 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.11.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

