Comerica Bank Raises Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $6,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 516,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,025,000 after purchasing an additional 95,873 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI set a $94.00 price objective on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.40.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

CBRE Group Stock Up 4.1 %

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,704,017.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $77.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.00%. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.