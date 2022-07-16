Comerica Bank Has $6.57 Million Holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Comerica Bank raised its position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $6,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 224.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,299,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,417,000 after purchasing an additional 899,208 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth about $50,677,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1,627.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,522,000 after buying an additional 129,585 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 952.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 133,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,654,000 after acquiring an additional 120,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 264.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 61,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,796,000 after acquiring an additional 44,756 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Avis Budget Group

In other news, Chairman Bernardo Hees acquired 28,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $172.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,895,548.52. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 450,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,833,243.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 83,734 shares of company stock worth $14,792,435 in the last ninety days. 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $238.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.40.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $151.78 on Friday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.87 and a 52 week high of $545.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.81.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $6.45. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 635.44% and a net margin of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 39.19 EPS for the current year.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile



Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

