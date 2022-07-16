Comerica Bank Has $6.60 Million Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 120,251 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in eBay were worth $6,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of eBay by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 539 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in eBay by 84.6% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $43.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.80 and its 200-day moving average is $52.97. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.14). eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.16%.

Several research analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on eBay from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on eBay in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on eBay from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at $838,259.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at $715,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

