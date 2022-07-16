Comerica Bank Raises Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,796 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Aflac were worth $6,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Aflac by 82.3% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.3% in the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 80,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,194,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Aflac by 332.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after buying an additional 58,450 shares during the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Aflac news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,583.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $54.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.39. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $51.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.08.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

