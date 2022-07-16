Comerica Bank Sells 7,928 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 157,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,928 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $6,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in OGE Energy by 1,578.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 13,170 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in OGE Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 578,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 13,619 shares during the period. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on OGE. StockNews.com started coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

OGE Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

OGE opened at $39.25 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.95 and its 200 day moving average is $38.79.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 36.90%. The business had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 34.17%.

OGE Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

