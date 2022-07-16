Comerica Bank Trims Stock Position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 147,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,094 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SPX were worth $6,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPX in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Sonen Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of SPX in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded SPX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

SPX Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of SPXC opened at $51.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.49. SPX Co. has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $68.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.25.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $307.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.90 million. SPX had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SPX Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John William Swann III sold 12,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $684,452.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SPX

(Get Rating)

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.