Comerica Bank Decreases Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,714 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $6,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Community Trust NA grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX opened at $81.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.45. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 67.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $6,513,411.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,312,232.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

