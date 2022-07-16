WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $6,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WDFC. State Street Corp grew its holdings in WD-40 by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $112,797,000 after purchasing an additional 21,995 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in WD-40 by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,929,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth $62,998,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WD-40 by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,230,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in WD-40 by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,860,000 after buying an additional 87,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

WDFC opened at $168.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.31 and a 200-day moving average of $199.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95 and a beta of -0.17. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $163.61 and a 1-year high of $258.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.20). WD-40 had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $123.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.43%.

WDFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of WD-40 from $172.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

