Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Assurant were worth $6,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,284,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,065,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Assurant by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,312,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Assurant by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $166.88 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.18 and a 52-week high of $194.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.89. Assurant had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Assurant has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.48.

Assurant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.