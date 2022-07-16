US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Position Decreased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 186,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,518 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in US Foods were worth $7,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 276.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get US Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. CL King increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

US Foods Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:USFD opened at $32.16 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $27.48 and a 12 month high of $39.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.48 and its 200-day moving average is $34.86.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. US Foods had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven Guberman sold 75,079 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $2,440,067.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,861,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven Guberman sold 75,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $2,440,067.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pietro Satriano sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 594,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,803,319.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

(Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.