Comerica Bank Sells 115 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $7,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 98 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of WST opened at $300.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.89 and a twelve month high of $475.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $301.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.85.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.92 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 30.33%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

