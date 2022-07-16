Comerica Bank Sells 4,265 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 160,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,265 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Envista were worth $7,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 45,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in Envista by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Envista by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Envista by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:NVST opened at $38.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.60. Envista Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $35.24 and a twelve month high of $52.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $631.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.30 million. Envista had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVST. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Envista from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Envista from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

In related news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 5,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $244,243.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,755.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

