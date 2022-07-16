Comerica Bank Grows Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,609 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 177.2% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 63.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMI. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 1.1 %

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $16.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 246.67%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

