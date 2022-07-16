Comerica Bank Buys 847 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,403 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $7,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 133,066 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $12,645,000 after purchasing an additional 21,369 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 1,511.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 146,251 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $9,772,000 after purchasing an additional 137,176 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,290 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 131,458 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,448 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ SIMO opened at $86.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.36 and its 200 day moving average is $81.52. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.86 and a fifty-two week high of $98.65.

Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $242.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.46 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 22.42%. Silicon Motion Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.43.

Silicon Motion Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.