Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,620 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $7,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.9% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 2.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

CW opened at $128.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.34. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $111.26 and a 52-week high of $162.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.18.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $559.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.97 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

