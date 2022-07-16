Comerica Bank Sells 5,243 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,243 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $7,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,291,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,710,283,000 after buying an additional 1,029,930 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1,269.1% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 915,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,041,000 after buying an additional 848,773 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 278.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 765,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,354,000 after buying an additional 563,440 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 593.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 460,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,969,000 after buying an additional 394,292 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,159,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,546,000 after buying an additional 294,056 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $50,060.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,997.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $49,878.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,679.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $50,060.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,997.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,706 shares of company stock worth $257,120 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CMS opened at $66.20 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $58.51 and a twelve month high of $73.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.87. The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.28.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

About CMS Energy

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.