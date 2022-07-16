Comerica Bank Increases Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Comerica Bank increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 230,551 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 20,533 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $7,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,819 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,728 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 17,483 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 3.2 %

CLF stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.28.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.27. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 78.74%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $650,828.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,238.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $650,828.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,238.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Keith Koci bought 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $102,948.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 294,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,169.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $330,358 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading

