Comerica Bank Sells 110 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in MSCI were worth $7,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MSCI by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,730,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,123,726,000 after buying an additional 360,156 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,662,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,680,000 after purchasing an additional 77,739 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,909,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,782,359,000 after purchasing an additional 48,326 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $933,388,000 after purchasing an additional 71,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 872,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,753 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI stock opened at $418.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $415.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $475.87. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $376.41 and a 52 week high of $679.85.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $559.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.18 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a net margin of 35.65%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $529.71.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.