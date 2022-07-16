Comerica Bank Has $7.12 Million Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 307,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130,689 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $7,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in First Horizon during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in First Horizon during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,190,000. Tobam raised its position in First Horizon by 1,244.8% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 3,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in First Horizon during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,601,000. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV bought a new position in First Horizon during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,884,000. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Insider Transactions at First Horizon

In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 21,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $493,998.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at $39,678,486.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 21,572 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $493,998.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at $39,678,486.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $3,533,737.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 459,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,582,874.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 425,281 shares of company stock worth $9,732,053. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $21.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.16. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $24.24.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.92 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on FHN. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

First Horizon Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.