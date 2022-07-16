Mizuho Securities USA LLC Lowers Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,778 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.1% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 150,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 49.5% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 50,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,279,000 after purchasing an additional 16,840 shares during the period. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.4% during the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.85.

Insider Activity

Chevron Stock Performance

In other news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $11,225,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $757,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $11,225,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVX opened at $137.65 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $182.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $270.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.57.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.38%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

