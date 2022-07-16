Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Sells 596 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 0.8% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 429,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,423,000 after purchasing an additional 14,035 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.85.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX stock opened at $137.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.57. The company has a market capitalization of $270.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.