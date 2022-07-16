Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $3.55 Million in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,842 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $2,287,000. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 10,190 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,411 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.0 %

HD stock opened at $292.41 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $300.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.82.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

