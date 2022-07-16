Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Trims Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Chevron by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 429,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,423,000 after acquiring an additional 14,035 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE CVX opened at $137.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $270.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $182.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.57.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $757,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $757,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.85.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.