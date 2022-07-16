Argyle Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,400 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.6% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Chevron by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 50,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,279,000 after purchasing an additional 16,840 shares in the last quarter. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in Chevron by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 15,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Trading Up 1.3 %

Chevron stock opened at $137.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.98 and a 200 day moving average of $152.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 53.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.85.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.